Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.54

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 138979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $528.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.