Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera Sells 2,189 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TNL opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

