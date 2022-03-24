Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Releases Earnings Results

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE COOK traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 2,222,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. Traeger has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

COOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

