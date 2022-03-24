Traders Purchase Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $56.27 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.67%.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

