Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.52

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 7723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

