Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target Increased to 400.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from 365.00 to 400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.3345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.