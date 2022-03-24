Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $116.99. 98,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

