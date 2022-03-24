Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.09. 6,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,325. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,252,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $123,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

