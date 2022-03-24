Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.95. 1,128,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $183.31 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

