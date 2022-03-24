Tompkins Financial Corp Has $317,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $99,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,512,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,023. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.