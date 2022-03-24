Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $569.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,668. The company has a market capitalization of $222.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.63 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $564.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

