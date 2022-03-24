TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. 15,777,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,154,242. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

