Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will post sales of $160.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $661.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.10 million to $704.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $773.20 million, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $860.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 36.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tilray by 181.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 132,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 2,204.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 423,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 393.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 207,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 44,462,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,700,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.37. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

