Thor Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE THO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.77. 1,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,851. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after buying an additional 173,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,776,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 76,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

