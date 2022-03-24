Theta Fuel Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51.28 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $945.07 million and approximately $51.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00199806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00429467 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

