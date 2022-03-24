TheStreet Upgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to B

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

HIW opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

