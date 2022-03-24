The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.28. 5,893,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924,803. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

