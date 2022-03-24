The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

KHC traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,893,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $134,147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.