The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.99 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

