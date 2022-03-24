The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $469.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $407.12 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.99.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

