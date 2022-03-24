The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 29.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $186.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.08. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

