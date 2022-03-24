The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,273,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444,155. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

