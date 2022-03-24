The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 76,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.87. 147,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

