Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terns Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.