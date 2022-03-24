Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terns Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

