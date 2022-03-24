Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of TNC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.69. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,414. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tennant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.