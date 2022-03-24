Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Shares of TNK stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $448.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.11. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

