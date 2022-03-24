Team Heretics Fan Token Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $302,067.06 and approximately $96,088.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.49 or 0.07021011 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,731.39 or 0.99790076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

