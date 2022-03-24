TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Earnings Results

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $115.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 25,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

