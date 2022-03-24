TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Earnings Results

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TCRR stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $115.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.26.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.