TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,858,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,995. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $346.26 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

