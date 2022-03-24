TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

BLV opened at $90.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.56 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

