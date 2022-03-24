TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3,073.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

