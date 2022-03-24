TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,622 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2,027.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 102,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,430. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

