Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 56,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,098,575 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.23.

TGB has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

The company has a market cap of $644.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $2,337,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 739,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

