Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Down to $5.87

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.68. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $565.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

