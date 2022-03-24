TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.06 ($29.74).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEG shares. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

TEG stock traded down €0.51 ($0.56) during trading on Friday, reaching €20.80 ($22.86). 504,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.57. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €20.94 ($23.01) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($32.27).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

