Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

