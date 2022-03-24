Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,366,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $316.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.71.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

