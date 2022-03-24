SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-15.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.75.

SNX traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.84. 6,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.82.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,822,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

