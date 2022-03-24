SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.00. 9,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,316. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

