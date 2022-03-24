Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €124.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($143.96) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €119.37 ($131.17).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €106.35 ($116.87) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.43. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

