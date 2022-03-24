Swerve Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Swerve has a market cap of $4.14 million and $1.26 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00109462 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,367,844 coins and its circulating supply is 16,181,451 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

