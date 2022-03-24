Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on SVCBF shares. Danske raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SVCBF traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.80. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

