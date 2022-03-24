sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.25 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $109.20 million and $4.25 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00037164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00109374 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 108,800,456 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.