Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $15.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 143.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 146,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

SUMO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. 16,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

