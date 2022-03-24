Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SYK traded up $6.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.27. 39,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $229.10 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

