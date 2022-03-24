Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Signature Bank worth $55,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.

Shares of SBNY opened at $299.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $206.07 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

