Strs Ohio Sells 91,394 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,394 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Essex Property Trust worth $28,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.06.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $335.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.51 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.92 and a 200-day moving average of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

