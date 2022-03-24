Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $46,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AECOM by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $77.08 on Thursday. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

