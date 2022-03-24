Strs Ohio Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of AMETEK worth $72,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.