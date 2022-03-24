Strs Ohio Purchases 1,766 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.36% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

